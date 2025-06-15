FredNats Sweep Woodpeckers in Sunday Doubleheader, Win Series

Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (29-33) mounted a late comeback in game one and carried that momentum in game two to take both legs of a doubleheader against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-29) by scores of 2-1 and 8-4, lifting them to a series victory.

Early on in game one, Fayetteville pitching took center stage and shut down the Fredericksburg offense. Raimy Rodriguez got the ball for the Woodpeckers and delivered four innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two hits and three strikeouts in his start. Parker Smith took over in relief in the top of the fifth inning and picked up where Rodriguez left off, firing two straight scoreless frames to keep the contest scoreless.

The Fayetteville bats woke up in the bottom of the sixth, turning to the long ball to take the lead. Jancel Villarroel lifted a solo shot into the bullpen in left field, placing the Woodpeckers three outs away from a win.

However, the Nationals refused to go down without a fight. Aided by two errors, they struck twice in the top of the seventh, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run lead and ultimately snatching the victory.

Fredericksburg kept their bats hot going and jumped out to a 5-0 advantage by the top of the fifth. A Max Holy double got the Woodpeckers on the board, but the Nationals canceled it out by plating one run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh, supplying Fayetteville with a seven-run deficit down to their final three outs.

At that point, the Woodpeckers sprung to life. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases ahead of Cam Fisher, setting him up to draw a free pass that brought Fayetteville within six. Kedaur Trujillo followed up by dropping a two-run single into right-center field, bringing the tying run to the on-deck circle.

Unfortunately, the Woodpeckers could not supply any more late magic, and the Nationals secured the final out to finish off the doubleheader sweep.

Fayetteville hits the road for Myrtle Beach on Tuesday as they conclude the first half and open the second half of the season against the Pelicans. The team will be back at Segra Stadium on June 24th to begin their first full six-game series of the second half versus the Augusta GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday presented by Foxy 99 where fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $4 Modelo tallboys throughout the contest.







