FredNats Sweep Doubleheader in Fayetteville for First Road Series Win

June 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (29-33) swept a doubleheader against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-29) on Sunday at Segra Stadium to win their first road series of 2025, taking four of six from Fayetteville.

Game one of the doubleheader was a slow burn. Both starting pitchers were great, as Fredericksburg's Davian Garcia carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth. That's when, with two outs, Jancel Villarroel lifted a fly ball into the airstream towards left field and it snuck over the wall for a solo home run. It was the Woodpeckers' first hit of the game for the game's first lead, 1-0.

Fredericksburg, all of a sudden, had its back against the wall in the seventh inning. Down to its final three outs, Kevin Bazzell reached on an infield single, Roismar Quintana got first on an error and Randal Diaz loaded the bases with a single of his own. Francesco Barbieri pinch ran for Quintana as the potential go-ahead run at second base, as Nate Ochoa came up against Parker Smith.

Ochoa got into a 3-1 count, but then chopped a tailor-made double play ball to shortstop. The Woodpeckers made the quick turn and a perfect throw to first base ahead of Ochoa's stride, but the ball miraculously popped out of Justin Trimble's first baseman's glove. Bazzell scored the tying run and Barbieri glided around third, never slowing up, as he slid in safely ahead of Smith's recovery throw to give the FredNats a 2-1 lead.

From the jaws of defeat, the FredNats found themselves in position for a win with just three more outs to get. Their closer, Robert Cranz, entered the game seeking his seventh save atop the Carolina League and slammed the door shut. Cranz struck out the final two hitters, freezing Trimble with a fastball looking to win the game 2-1.

Garcia (3-2) got the win, with Smith (0-1) getting the loss and Cranz (7) posting his second save of the series.

Then, Fredericksburg roared out of the gates in game two. The FredNats scored in six of the game's seven innings, including the final five and two crooked numbers. They got multiple hits from Quintana and Nate Rombach and three from Nick Peoples, who drove in the game's first run and the FredNats' final run. Randal Diaz reached base all four times he came to the plate and scored three runs, as Fredericksburg carried an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Fayetteville rallied to score three times, but Pablo Aldonis closed the book with the final two outs and the FredNats won 8-4. Xander Meckley (3-5) got the win after five innings of one-run ball, with Alonzo Tredwell (2-1) getting the loss.

After their first road series win in six tries, the FredNats will stay on the road and play seven games in six days next week against the Salem Red Sox, with the series starting on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.







