Gonzalez Steal Home, Fireflies Win 3-2

June 15, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies used Asbel Gonzalez's steal of home to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-2 in Sunday's series finale at Segra Park. Columbia maintained their position atop the South Division standings with three games left in the half.

Asbel Gonzalez set the tone for Columbia Sunday. The centerfielder reached on a lead-off walk. He moved to second on a wild pitch and got to third after a Colton Becker ground out. With two strikes and two outs, Gonzalez stole home to score the first run of the game without a hit. It was the second time this season that Columbia stole home against Kannapolis and the first time that the Fireflies stole home at Segra Park.

The bats added another in the third. Derlin Figueroa laced a two-out double down the right field line then came around on a Hyungchan Um single to left to double Columbia's advantage.

After a George Wolkow solo homer in the top of the fourth, Columbia drew back-to-back walks to lead-off the home half and Stone Russell countered thanks to a wild pitch from Wardquelin Vasquez that pushed Columbia's lead to 3-1.

Yunior Marte worked three scoreless innings with six strikeouts to get things started Sunday. After that, Emmanuel Reyes got through 2.2 innings in his first game back in Columbia. Henson Leal stranded an inherited runner in the sixth with a strikeout to keep Columbia in front 3-1. Leal worked the entire seventh and got the first out of the eighth before passing the ball to Dash Albus.

Augusto Mendieta struck out Lyle Miller-Green to start the ninth before he walked TJ McCants. After that, Nathan Archer ripped a triple to left-center to score McCants and move the tying run 90 feet away. Mendieta punched out Abraham Nunez before passing the ball to Julio Rosario. Rosario induced a pop-out to end the game and complete the series win for Columbia.

Following the game, Columbia is 1.5 games in front of the Charleston RiverDogs with three left to play. Charleston still has one game of a doubleheader remaining, but prior to the end of the contest, Columbia has a magic number of three to clinch the club's first playoff berth in franchise history.

The Fireflies close out the first half in Zebulon with a six-game set against the Carolina Mudcats. They start the series Tuesday at 6:30 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the week.

The Fireflies return home Tuesday, June 24. The team will have First Responders Night with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol presented by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Friday, June 27 with appearances from Chase and Marshall. The next night is also Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an LED bracelet giveaway and we'll have fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

