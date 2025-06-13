Friday, June 13 Contest vs Kannapolis Postponed

June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - Friday's game between the Columbia Fireflies and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, June 14 beginning at 4:35 pm. Gates for the games will open at 4 pm.

Columbia and Kannapolis will play a pair of seven inning games with 30-45 minutes between the two games. Both teams have yet to name their starting pitchers for the game.

Copa de la Diversion weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch continues tomorrow night. There will be live music and live dancers and we'll cap off the night with a fireworks show! Come and cheer on Los Chicharrones de Columbia to celebrate baseball's LatinX culture at the ballpark. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.