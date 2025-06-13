FredNats and Woodpeckers Postponed Friday
June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Friday's game between the FredNats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday, June 15, with game one starting at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and game two will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
