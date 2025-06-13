FredNats and Woodpeckers Postponed Friday

June 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Friday's game between the FredNats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday, June 15, with game one starting at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and game two will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals.







