FredNats Lose Thriller in Fayetteville Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (25-32) couldn't overcome a five-run first inning in a 9-8 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-25), as they stranded the potential tying run at third base in the ninth.

Yoel Tejeda Jr. got the start for the FredNats to start the road trip after pitching seven full innings in his last start, but things were off from the jump this time out. Enmanuel Ramirez misplayed a double in left field to start the bottom of the first and Drew Brutcher followed up with a triple off of the wall in center to put Fayetteville up 1-0. After two more hits, two errors in the field and a hit-by-pitch, the Woodpeckers pushed the lead to 5-0 in the first inning.

From there, the FredNats launched many mini efforts to come back from behind. They scored three runs in the fourth inning off of Alonzo Tredwell with four straight singles to start the frame and make it 5-3. After the Woodpeckers got two runs back in the fourth, the FredNats scored again in the fifth to make it 7-4. Then, the 'Peckers got a 460-foot home run from Justin Trimble to re extend the lead to five in a 9-4 game.

Somehow, the FredNats still had more fight in them. They scored again in the sixth inning after a triple from Ramirez and two more times in the seventh with hits from Nate Rombach and Roismar Quintana. Going into the ninth inning, it was just a 9-6 deficit.

That's when Fredericksburg had its best chance to finally even the game up. The first two FredNats reached on HBPs and then Randal Diaz drew a walk. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Ramirez drove in two with a flare to right field, making it 9-8 and setting the Nationals up with first and third, nobody out. Fayetteville went to its bullpen again and it turned out to be the right move. Nick Peoples struck out and Yoander Rivero bounced into an untimely double play, perfectly turned by the Woodpeckers for the win.

Francisco Frias (2-4) got the win, as Tejeda (2-2) got the loss. Dawil Almonte, who got the final three outs, got a well-deserved third save. In game two of the series, the FredNats turn to Angel Roman (1-4, 9.17) in an 11:05 a.m. start.







