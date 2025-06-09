Fredericksburg Nationals Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

June 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, Va - The Silber family announced today that it has agreed to sell the Fredericksburg Nationals to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The FredNats will remain the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals and continue to call Fredericksburg home as they join the Nationals' Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators, on the DBH roster. DBH will retain the FredNats' existing front office staff, led by General Manager Robert Perry. Seth Silber will remain with the club as its President and a minority shareholder.

"Our family's experience in Fredericksburg since first coming to the community in 2018 has been nothing short of a dream come true. Together with the local community, we have created one of the best atmospheres for Minor League Baseball in the country," Art Silber said. "DBH prioritizes honoring community ties and lifting clubs to new heights, making them the perfect organization to build on our existing momentum. Our family is very confident that the club's impact on the community will only grow under their stewardship."

The FredNats have been a Washington Nationals affiliate since 2005 and have played in the Carolina League since their inaugural season in 1978. The club will continue to play at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, which opened in 2021 after the FredNats relocated to Fredericksburg and quickly became a beloved gathering place for the community.

"I'd like to thank Art, Seth and Lani for their longtime partnership and their dedication to the Washington Nationals," said Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo. "We are proud of the success the FredNats have had under their leadership, and we look forward to continued growth as we enter a new relationship with Diamond Baseball Holdings."

The club has ranked among the top five in Single-A attendance every season since arriving in Fredericksburg in 2021. Coupled with impressive merchandise and sponsorship sales, the FredNats are among the top-performing Single-A clubs in MiLB. Last season, they defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the Carolina League Championship Series for their fifth league title in franchise history.

"Joining DBH is an exciting step for the FredNats," said Robert Perry, General Manager of the FredNats. "Over the past few years, DBH has demonstrated their ability to elevate clubs while staying true to what makes each club special. We are excited to grow with them going forward."

Through its roster of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH is on a mission to make lifelong memories for its fans. The company works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MiLB.

"We are thrilled to welcome the FredNats to the DBH family," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "This is a team that has quickly become a cornerstone of the Fredericksburg community. They play in a beautiful ballpark that has welcomed nearly one million fans since its debut in 2021 and established itself as a hub for family-friendly entertainment and local pride. We're excited to build on that foundation by delivering even more year-round fun for fans, deepening our community ties, and continuing our strong partnership with the Nationals."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.







Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.