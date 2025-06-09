Fayetteville in Best First Half in Franchise History

Woodpeckers Roll on the Road

The Woodpeckers wracked up the bus miles over the last two weeks with trips to Columbia, SC and North Augusta, SC and enjoyed a successful 12-game stretch, grabbing series victories over the Fireflies and GreenJackets. Fayetteville went 4-2 against the Fireflies and followed it up with a 5-1 week against the GreenJackets. Following a 9-3 road trip, the Woodpeckers now sit 4.0 games back in the north division standings with nine games remaining in the first half schedule. Lynchburg and Carolina are the two teams ahead of the Woodpeckers in the standings and play a six-game series against each other this week.

Most Successful First Half in Franchise History

Sunday's 3-1 win over the GreenJackets marked the 32nd victory of the first half for Fayetteville, marking a new franchise-high mark. The victory surpassed the 2019 Fayetteville squad that went 31-38 over a 69-game first half schedule. Entering Tuesday night, Fayetteville needs just two more victories to guarantee a winning record over the first half of the 2025 season, an achievement the franchise has not accomplished to this point.

Brutcher Leading League in Hitting

Fayetteville outfielder Drew Brutcher continued to build on his impressive season as Fayetteville's top hitter of the road stretch. Brutcher went 11-for-36 with a three hit and four hit game while in Columbia. He connected for six doubles and a home run over ten games and is now slashing .335/.435/.472 on the season. The 2025 free-agent signing leads the Carolina League in batting average (.335) while also ranking third in the league in hits (59), third in doubles (14), and second in on base percentage (.435).

Bullpen Brilliance

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers bullpen was a weapon during the 12-game road stretch. Four relievers: Dawil Almonte, Francisco Frias, Cam Brown and Ryan Smith all worked through the road trip without allowing an earned run. The four arms combined for 26.2 scoreless innings of relief. Entering Tuesday night's series against Fredericksburg, the Woodpeckers have the lowest combined bullpen ERA in the league at 3.52 and are holding opposing hitters to a .205 average, the third lowest mark across the circuit.

Next Up

Fayetteville begins a six-game series on Tuesday night hosting the Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A, Washington Nationals) in the second head-to-head between the two clubs this season. Fredericksburg is currently 25-31 and sit 6.5 games back of the Woodpeckers in the north division standings. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







