Yeiber Cartaya Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: After a dominant outing on June 6 against the Fredericksburg Nationals, Shorebirds right-hander Yeiber Cartaya has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for June 3 - 8. The honor comes as no surprise after Cartaya delivered his most impressive performance of the season.

Cartaya fired 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. He allowed just three baserunners during his time on the mound, with only one reaching scoring position. This performance earned Cartaya his first win of the year in a 2-1 victory.

In 2024, Cartaya split time between the Florida Complex League and Delmarva, where he recorded a 2.92 ERA over 64.2 innings. This season, Cartaya has continued to grow on the mound, holding opposing hitters to a .193 batting average and accumulating 47 strikeouts in 47.1 innings of work.

Cartaya and the Shorebirds return to Perdue Stadium this week to begin a new 6-game homestand against the Salem Red Sox.







