Yeiber Cartaya Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
June 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: After a dominant outing on June 6 against the Fredericksburg Nationals, Shorebirds right-hander Yeiber Cartaya has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for June 3 - 8. The honor comes as no surprise after Cartaya delivered his most impressive performance of the season.
Cartaya fired 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. He allowed just three baserunners during his time on the mound, with only one reaching scoring position. This performance earned Cartaya his first win of the year in a 2-1 victory.
In 2024, Cartaya split time between the Florida Complex League and Delmarva, where he recorded a 2.92 ERA over 64.2 innings. This season, Cartaya has continued to grow on the mound, holding opposing hitters to a .193 batting average and accumulating 47 strikeouts in 47.1 innings of work.
Cartaya and the Shorebirds return to Perdue Stadium this week to begin a new 6-game homestand against the Salem Red Sox.
Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2025
- Yeiber Cartaya Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Nadal to ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- Fayetteville in Best First Half in Franchise History - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Yeiber Cartaya Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week
- Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Series Finale
- Fredericksburg Rallies to Walk-off Delmarva in Extra Innings
- Shorebirds Edge Frad Nats by One to Even Series
- Fredericksburg Tops Delmarva for a Second Straight Night