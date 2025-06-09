A Letter from the Silber Family Regarding the Recent Ownership Change

Dear FredNats Fans,

Nearly seven years ago, the City of Fredericksburg approached us to consider moving our team to the region. It was truly a monumental moment for us that changed our lives in ways we could never have imagined. Before even breaking ground, the support from our fans was apparent from the hundreds of people who became members of our Founders Club and the numerous founding sponsors who helped make the financing and building of our ballpark possible.

Two years later in 2021 the ballpark opened, and despite a restricted crowd due to COVID, we all celebrated having baseball together in Fredericksburg. Since then, nearly one million fans have attended our games and last September we all celebrated an incredible Carolina League Championship together. Most importantly, we as a family found a new home in Fredericksburg surrounded by a community of incredible people, and together we have created the best atmosphere for minor league baseball in our country.

We now are at a point for the exciting next chapter of the Fredericksburg Nationals. We made a decision to sell the team in order to ensure its growth and continued vitality in our community. Due to a combination of family considerations, evolution of the industry and growth of the Team, we made the determination that it was time to turn over the ownership to an entity that could ensure the great promise of this franchise for decades to come.

So today we are announcing the purchase of the team by Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH). DBH is the premier operator of minor league teams across our country. They own and operate the Salem Red Sox nearby, the Harrisburg Senators who are part of the Nationals system, and dozens of other teams in communities around our country that enjoy all of the benefits of minor league baseball. We are confident that their expertise, resources, and ability to invest in this team and the community will ensure that our fans enjoy the best product in baseball. They have a strong understanding of how meaningful the relationship that a minor league baseball team has with its community and stakeholders is, and have maintained strong relations with the local communities in which they operate. Our family is very confident that the team's impact on the community will only grow under their stewardship.

Please be assured, though, that we are not leaving Fredericksburg. Seth and his family are remaining as minority shareholders of the team and will continue to have a strong presence at the ballpark and in the community. Seth will also take on the role of President of the team, have a meaningful role in day-to-day operations, and continue to provide strategic direction for the business and its continued deep involvement in the community. Lani and her family are remaining in Fredericksburg and will continue to be at games and to play a huge part in the community. Art is going to be spending more of his time in Florida, but his heart and soul remain here in this ballpark which is his lifetime dream fulfilled. Our staff likewise will remain in place in Fredericksburg, under the stewardship of our great GM Robbie Perry and the incredibly talented staff that works with him.

We know that this change will raise some questions. Please be assured that we very thoughtfully chose to put this franchise in the hands of DBH. We believe they are the best situated organization to continue what has become the great meeting place and venue that is the Fredericksburg Nationals, as well as the wonderful impact in the community and continuing to build its legacy well into the future.

We very much look forward to seeing you all at the ballpark and continuing to enjoy baseball and so much more together.

Thank you for making our dreams come true!

The Silber Family







