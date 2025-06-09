Nadal to ACL Brewers

June 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes the transfer of OF Demetrio Nadal from the Mudcats to ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players and 4 players on the injured list.

In summary: 6/9: OF Demetrio Nadal transferred from Carolina to ACL Brewers

