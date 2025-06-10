Ramos Lifts Fireflies to Walk-Off Win
June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies rallied twice to win an 8-7 extra-inning battle against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Tuesday night at Segra Park.
Giullianno Allende stole third and Brennon McNair walked with one out to kick-off the inning. After that, Dionmy Salon lifted his third hit of the game to score Allende to tie things up. Henry Ramos drilled a single up the middle to plate McNair and win the game 8-7.
It was Columbia's fourth walk-off win of the season and their first since Ramon Ramirez hit a walk-off three-run homer May 17 vs Augusta.
Kannapolis scored first on a run driven in after a hit-by-pitch and a fielding error to take an early 1-0 lead. Columbia quickly responded with an RBI fielder's choice from Derlin Figueroa to tie it 1-1.
The Cannon Ballers took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by George Wolkow, but Brennon McNair answered with his sixth homer of the year and Figueroa added another RBI later in the inning to tie it. In the fifth, Milo Rushford hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that put the Fireflies ahead 5-3.
Columbia added two insurance runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Colton Becker and then an RBI single by Figueroa. Kannapolis rallied in the eighth, hitting a two-run homer and capitalizing on a throwing error to tie the game at 6-6.
Yunior Marte started the game for Columbia and worked five innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) as he left the game with the lead. Mason Miller worked one inning and allowed three runs. Then Fraynel Nova stemmed the tide with a pair of scoreless innings. Augusto Mendieta held Kannapolis to a single run in the 10th to earn his second win of the year in his third appearance for Columbia.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. LHP Jordan Woods (2-3, 6.43 ERA) takes the hill for the Fireflies and Kannapolis counters with southpaw Grant Umberger (4-0, 2.13 ERA).
