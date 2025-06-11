Fireflies Lose 2-0 Behind Woods Strong Start

June 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jordan Woods(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Jordan Woods spun five scoreless innings, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell 2-0 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Kannapolis got on the board late. After Julio Rosario issued a lead-off walk to Lyle-Miller Green, George Wolkow punished his second homer of the series to give Kannapolis a 2-0 advantage. Rosario set aside the next six batters he faced to get the Fireflies to the eighth.

After Julio Rosario, Dennis Colleran came out and struck out four batters in a pair of scoreless innings to keep it a two-run game.

Jordan Woods spun a stellar start for the Fireflies. The southpaw worked a career-long five innings and didn't allow a run. Woods punched out five Cannon Ballers and walked just one before giving the ball to the bullpen in the sixth in a scoreless contest.

Grant Umberger was stellar again for Kannapolis. He has handed the Fireflies two of their four shutouts this season. The southpaw worked seven scoreless innings before Hale Sims and Jonathan Clark each added one scoreless inning to close out the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 6.62 ERA) toes the slab for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Justin Sinibaldi (2-2, 5.59 ERA).

Tomorrow is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Busch Light and $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, fountain sodas and Mystery Margaritas. It's also a Food Fight Game. Watch as the Fireflies become the Carolina Grits for the night to battle against the Kannapolis Q's. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.