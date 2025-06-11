Longballs Lift Lynchburg Past Mudcats

June 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, V.A. - Luis Merejo hit a pair of home runs including the go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning as the Lynchburg Hillcats downed the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 on Wednesday night at Bank of the Jame Stadium.

Carolina (35-22) opened the scoring in the second inning with a pair of runs thanks to a two-run home run from Edgardo Ordonez, his first of the season and an early 2-0 Mudcats advantage.

Lynchburg (37-22) would answer back when Merejo hit his first home run of the game in the second inning, a solo shot, to make it 2-1.

In the fifth, the Hillcats tied the game at two when Jose Pirela lined a ball to right field that scooted all the way to the way for a triple, allowing Garrett Howe to cross home with the tying run.

Lynchburg took the lead in the sixth when Merejo blasted his second home run of the game, on the very first pitch he saw from Bryan Rivera (L, 4-3) to give the Hillcats a 3-2 lead.

That would be all the runs that the Lynchburg bullpen needed as Julio Zapata (W, 1-0) worked a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Luis Flores (S, 3) covered the final two innings to notch the save and preserve the 3-2 victory for the Hillcats.

With the loss, Lynchburg takes over sole possession of the Carolina League North Division, marking the first time this season the Mudcats have not had at least a share of first place.

The series continues Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 3.07) while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Jacob Zibin (0-2, 6.19).

