Salem Prevents Late Delmarva Rally to Even Series

June 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-36) fell to the Salem Red Sox (23-34) on Wednesday night by a final score of 6-4.

The Red Sox grabbed a first-inning lead for the second night in a row, using a bases-clearing double by Kleyver Salazar to put Delmarva behind 3-0 after one inning.

Salem doubled their lead with three additional runs in the third inning, utilizing RBIs from Andruw Musett, Natanael Yuten, and Yosander Asencio to take a 6-0 advantage.

Delmarva scored its first run in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Raylin Ramos, bringing home Braylin Tavera from third to make it a 6-1 game.

The Shorebirds continued their comeback effort in the sixth by scoring three runs. First, a solo home run by Edrei Campos cut the deficit to 6-2. Raylin Ramos drove in his second run of the night with an RBI single as Braylin Tavera crossed the plate. Elis Cuevas then scored Nate George moments later with an infield hit, pulling the Shorebirds within two at 6-4.

A strong performance from Delmarva's bullpen kept them in the game, but Eybersson Polanco halted the Shorebirds' momentum by throwing three scoreless innings to close the game, helping Salem even the series as they held on to win 6-4.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Luis Cohen (2-1) earned the win while Chase Allsup (1-7) suffered the loss. Eybersson Polanco (1) was credited with his first career save.

Delmarva looks to regain the series lead on Thursday with Chipper Menard on the mound against Joey Gartrell for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.