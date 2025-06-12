Shorebirds Drop Second-Straight Game to the Red Sox

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-37) suffered their second consecutive defeat against the Salem Red Sox (24-34) on Thursday as they fell 3-2.

The Red Sox took a first-inning lead for the third night in a row, using a wild pitch in the opening frame to score Yoelin Cespedes to take a 1-0 advantage.

In the second inning, Kelvin Diaz scored on an RBI single by Fraymi De Leon, putting Delmarva behind 2-0.

The Shorebirds went to the bag of tricks to score in the fourth inning, as a successful first-and-third steal allowed Raylin Ramos to touch home, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Salem manufactured a crucial insurance run in the seventh, as a lead-off double by Kelvin Diaz allowed him to score on an RBI single by Kelvin Diaz, extending the Red Sox's lead to 3-1.

The Shorebirds entered the eighth inning without a hit against Salem's pitching staff, but Elis Cuevas broke up the no-no with a two-out single. After stealing second base, he scored on an RBI single by Kevin Guerrero, pulling Delmarva back within one at 3-2.

After his Carolina League Pitcher of the Week performance in Fredericksburg, Yeiber Cartaya delivered a stellar encore, pitching five innings and striking out a season-high nine batters.

Despite his efforts, the Shorebirds were unable to rally once again as the Red Sox held on to win by a final score of 3-2.

Shea Sprague (2-2) earned the win in relief, while starter Chipper Menard (0-3) took the loss for Delmarva. Jay Allmer (1) received his first career save.

The Shorebirds will try to end their two-game skid and even the series on Friday, with Jacob Cravey on the mound against Devin Futrell ofor Salem. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







