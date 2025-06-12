Mudcats Beaten by Lynchburg
June 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The Lynchburg Hillcats jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the first four innings and never looked back as they defeated the Carolina Mudcats 13-1 on Thursday night at Bank of the Jame Stadium.
Lynchburg (38-22) built the 6-0 lead scoring five of those runs against Mudcats starter Bryce Meccage (L, 0-1).
Carolina (35-23) scored their only run of the game on a Luis Pena home run in the sixth inning, his sixth of the season.
Following the Mudcats run in the sixth, Lynchburg scored four times in the bottom of the frame and three more runs in the seventh for the 13-1 final.
The series continues Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. as the Mudcats give the ball to LHP Wande Torres (0-3, 6.32) while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Cam Walty (0-0, 0.00).
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.
