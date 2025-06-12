Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.12 vs Kannapolis

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 6.62 ERA) toes the slab for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Justin Sinibaldi (2-2, 5.59 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Busch Lights as well as $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Mystery Margaritas and fountain sodas at Segra Park this evening. The Fireflies are also hosting a food fight. Columbia will take up their alter-ego as the Carolina Grits and the Cannon Ballers will play as the Kannapolis Q's. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES LOSE 2-0 BEHIND WOODS STRONG START: Jordan Woods spun five scoreless innings, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell 2-0 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday night at Segra Park. Kannapolis got on the board late. After Julio Rosario issued a lead-off walk to Lyle-Miller Green, George Wolkow punished his second homer of the series to give Kannapolis a 2-0 advantage. Rosario set aside the next six batters he faced to get the Fireflies to the eighth. After Julio Rosario, Dennis Colleran came out and struck out four batters in a pair of scoreless innings to keep it a two-run game.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday night, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (6th, 2.83), strikeouts (4th, 45), innings pitched (1st, 47.2), opposing average (4th, .200) and WHIP (4th, 1.05). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace. Thursday he was awarded the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month Award for May. Marte began the month on a 15.1 innings scoreless stretch and paced the circuit in ERA over the course of May.

KEEPING TABS: The Fireflies are two games back of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with 7 games remaining in the first half. The Fireflies play four vs Kannapolis and three at Carolina to end the half. Columbia is in fourth in the division, but currently owns the tie-breaker with Hickory, who are also within two games of first.

STRONG START: Among the 15 teen pitchers in the Carolina League, lefty David Shields has the second-lowest ERA (1.84) after his first four starts. He has the highest K% in the group (32.1%), is tied for the lowest opposing batting average (.154), has the lowest WHIP (0.82) and the second-lowest BB% (7.3%). Shields has spun 14.2 innings across his first four starts in the Carolina League to a tune of a 1.84 ERA.

NO PLACE LIKE SEGRA PARK: Tuesday, Josi Novas launched his eighth homer of the season at L.P Frans Stadium. It was his first away from Segra Park. The homer also made him the fourth Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this season. Novas is batting .273 at Segra Park this season and he has the second-highest OPS (.883) on the team at home in 2025. Derlin Figueroa leads the pack with a home OPS of .955.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is on the longest on-base streak of his Carolina League career. The outfielder has reached in 12-consecutive games beginning May 24. Over the run, Rushford is 9-38 (.237) with 10walks to bring his on-base percentage to .388.

WALK IT OFF: The Fireflies have had four walk-off wins in the 2025 season now after Henry Ramos smashed a single up the middle to score Brennon McNair in the 10th inning Tuesday night against Kannapolis. The last walk-off before that was Ramon Ramirez's walk-off three-run homer in the 10th vs Augusta May 17. Angel Acosta started May with a walk-off double in the ninth inning against Hickory. Stone Russell had the first walk-off hit of the season, a single in the 10th inning April 22 as the Fireflies beat the Carolina Mudvats 12-11.







