Pelicans Walk off Crawdads 3-2, Take Series Lead
June 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Hickory Crawdads 3-2 in walk off fashion on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Crawdads (30-29) struck first in the top of the first when Maxton Martin homered to right, giving Hickory a 1-0 lead.
The Pelicans (22-36) responded in the bottom half when Cameron Sisneros launched a two-run homer to left, scoring Leonel Espinoza, to take a 2-1 lead.
The game remained tight until the eighth, when Hickory tied it at 2-2 with Hector Osorio's sacrifice fly scoring Ben Hartl.
In the bottom of the ninth, with Espinoza on third and Sisneros at second, a balk by Hickory reliever Jesus Gamez allowed Espinoza to score the winning run.
Gamez took the loss for Hickory, allowing one run on one hit over 1.0 inning with three strikeouts and a walk. Myrtle Beach's Yoendris Gonzalez (2-1) earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Pelicans starter Kevin Valdez tossed 7.0 strong innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Sisneros led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, while Espinoza went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. For Hickory, Martin's homer was the lone RBI, going 1-for-4 while Hartl went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 E.T. on Friday, June 13. RHP Alfredo Romero (1-2, 4.66) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Caden Scarborough (0-4, 4.54) for Hickory.
Images from this story
|
Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate a walk-off win
