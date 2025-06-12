Offense Erupts in Hillcats Rout of Mudcats

The Lynchburg Hillcats erupted for 13 runs, defeating the Carolina Mudcats 13-1 on Thursday evening.

With the win, the Hillcats pull two games ahead in the division race with six games left to play. In addition to the electrifying offense, Lynchburg had strong pitching outings from Jacob Zibin, Melkis Hernandez, Sean Heppner, and Donovan Zsak. Hernandez tied his teammate, Connor Whittaker, for the Carolina League lead with his sixth win of the season.

Unlike the last two nights, the Hillcats relied on small ball for their first few runs of the game. In the first inning, Tommy Hawke found himself aboard with a leadoff single before scoring a few batters later on a double steal with Welbyn Francisca.

Then in the second, Hawke again delivered, this time with his bat. With two in scoring position, he drove a liner back up the middle to extend the lead to 3-0.

The fourth inning continued in the Hillcats favor. Christopher Espinola doubled home Bennett Thompson on a sharp grounder down the line. After Hawke reached, Francisca scored both him and Espinola with an opposite field chopper that found left field, doubling the Lynchburg lead.

The Mudcats would get a run in the sixth inning, sticking with their trend of utilizing the long ball. Luis Peña carried a drive over the left-center field wall for a solo shot. By cutting the deficit to 6-1, Carolina continued to have all their offensive production in this series via the home run.

Lynchburg drained the life out of Carolina in the bottom of the frame as they put up a crooked number. The first five hitters of the inning all reached with the first four all scoring. The inning was capped off by a two-run single from Francisca, who pushed the lead to 10-1.

For good measure, the Hillcats would tack on three more in the seventh inning. Espinola would earn his second RBI of the game on a single that dropped between two Mudcat outfielders. Nick Mitchell would find himself in the score column with a two-run single to wrap up the scoring.

The Hillcats and Mudcats will face off again on Friday evening at Bank of the James Stadium at 6:30 p.m.







