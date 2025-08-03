Salem Holds off Lynchburg on Sunday

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Salem Red Sox outlasted the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

The win gave Salem five out of the six games in the series, with Lynchburg only winning on Wednesday. Logun Clark did pick up a three hit performance in the losing effort.

The Red Sox exploded in the fourth inning off Melkis Hernandez. Before he was pulled in the inning, Salem capitalized with three extra base hits, two of them homers. Leaving the frame, Salem led 4-0.

In the fifth, the Red Sox would strike again in the fifth inning. An error in the outfield, plated a run on a single from Jack Winnay, pushing the lead to five.

Jose Pirela helped cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth on a line drive single to center, scoring Logun Clark. Leaving the fifth, Lynchburg trailed 5-1.

In the seventh, the Hillcats would get a run back courtesy of a throwing error from Jose Bello. With Garrett Howe dancing off second, the Salem reliever attempted a pickoff that found center field. Howe, breaking towards third on the move, never broke stride en route to cutting the deficit to three.

Lynchburg tacked on two more in the eighth. Ryan Cesarini singled on a liner to center field, scoring Juneiker Caceres. Logun Clark would drive him home with a single to left, making it a 5-4 ballgame.

However, Andrew Musett led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to extend the Salem lead to two, taking the wind out of the sails of the Hillcats.

The Hillcats head on the road to take on the Carolina Mudcats for a seris beginning on Tuesday. They return home for a series against the Delmarva Shorebirds the following week, August 12-17.







