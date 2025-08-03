Pelicans Dominate RiverDogs 9-1 to Clinch Series

August 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 9-1 on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Leonel Espinoza doubled to plate Ty Southisene, and Matt Halbach hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Alexey Lumpuy in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (26-9, 51-48) a 2-0 lead.

Derik Alcantara delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Halbach in the fourth inning, pushing the Pelicans' advantage to 3-0.

Ryan McCoy doubled to plate Alberth Palma in the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1 for the Charleston RiverDogs (19-15, 54-46).

Angel Cepeda doubled to bring home Espinoza in the sixth inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 4-1.

Lumpuy reached on a fielder's choice with a fielding error by Nathan Flewelling allowing Jairo Diaz to score, Halbach singled to plate Christian Olivo, Jose Escobar singled to drive in Southisene, and Alcantara singled to bring home Lumpuy and Halbach in the seventh inning, ballooning the lead to 9-1.

Alfredo Romero spun 4.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Charlie Hurley (3-5), Dominic Hambley, and Landon Ginn combined for 5.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits. Jacob Kmatz (3-6) took the loss for Charleston, surrendering four runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Alcantara went 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Southisene went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Espinoza, Escobar, Cepeda, Dilan Granadillo, and Olivo each added hits. The Pelicans went 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 1-for-7, leaving five.

Myrtle Beach has now won four straight games, extending their lead in the Carolina League South Division to 5.5 games over the Hickory Crawdads.

The Pelicans begin a six-game homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals) on Tuesday, August 5th at 7:05 E.T. Starters for either team have yet to be announced.







