Late Home Run Sinks Woodpeckers in Pitchers' Duel

June 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-27) pitching staff put together one of their best performances of the season, but the bats could not back them up as the Fredericksburg Nationals (27-32) walked away with a 1-0 win.

Woodpeckers starter Joan Ogando set the tone early on and put together a dominant effort on the hill. In a shutout six-inning start, he permitted just four hits and a hit batsman while striking out six FredNats batters. Not only did he become the first Fayetteville starter to reach the six-inning threshold, he also delivered the team's first quality start of the 2025 campaign.

Ryan Smith took the ball in the top of the seventh inning, and he continued right where Ogando left off. He faced the minimum in his first two innings of work, capping off the eighth inning by picking Nationals base runner Randal Diaz off of first base.

In the meantime, Fredericksburg's three pitchers matched the Woodpeckers blow for blow. Brayan Romero, Pablo Aldonis, and Ryan Minckler combined for eight shutout frames themselves, scattering four hits and three walks to hold Fayetteville's offense in check.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Nationals lineup finally broke through and provided the contest's first run. A Nick Peoples solo home run placed the visitors in front, providing the separation they needed to pull off the narrow victory.

The Woodpeckers aim to even up the six-game series and keep their First Half North Division Championship Hopes alive as they take on the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Ramsey David gets the ball for Fayetteville against RHP Davian Garcia for Fredericksburg. In addition to Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Q98, the matchup marks the first day of Los Guerreros de Fayetteville Weekend as the Woodpeckers don their Copa de la Diversión alternate identity to face Los Fundadores de Fredericksburg and Los Guerreros de Fayetteville.







