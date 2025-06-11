Hillcats Claim Sole Possession of First Behind Power Surge from Luis Merejo

The Lynchburg Hillcats took sole possession of first place with their 3-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday evening.

Carolina held the top position for 65 straight days before falling out of first with the loss tonight. For Lynchburg, a power surge from Luis Merejo has carried them into the North Division lead.

The Mudcats started hot in the second inning courtesy of their nine-hole hitter Edgardo Ordóñez. His two-run blast put the Mudcats up front early.

Lynchburg would respond quickly in the bottom of the frame as Luis Merejo blasted a solo shot to left-center field. For Merejo, it was his second homer in as many games.

The bats would go quiet until the bottom of the fifth inning. Garrett Howe blooped a single to left field to lead off the inning. The next batter, Jose Perela, drove a triple deep into the corner to tie the game at two.

Merejo stepped up again in the sixth, this time leading off the inning with a drive to deep left field to put Lynchburg up by one. The two-home run game was the second in his career, with one coming against Fayetteville in August of last season.

From there, the Lynchburg bullpen would deliver. Julio Zapata and Luis Flores combined for four innings of relief, allowing a combined two hits, no runs, and seven strikeouts. With the win, Flores picked up his third save of the season.

Lynchburg and Carolina will battle again on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







