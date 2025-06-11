Mateo's Pinch-Hit Homer Boosts RiverDogs to Comeback Win

June 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Angel Mateo of the Charleston RiverDogs receives congratulations as he rounds the bases

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs scored seven unanswered runs - highlighted by a pinch-hit, two-out, go-ahead homer from Angel Mateo in the eighth inning - to defeat Augusta 7-3 on Wednesday night in front of 3,112 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

With the win, Charleston improves to 29-30 and remains in the hunt for the first half title, three games back with seven games remaining.

Before the game-defining, four-run eighth inning for Charleston, the evening was highlighted by pitching and defense.

In the second inning, Narciso Polanco turned an unassisted double play, fielding a ground ball behind second base, before darting to the bag and firing a jump throw to first to complete the turn. In the third, Larry Martinez turned his own highlight double play by diving to first base to snag a line drive and double off a runner in one motion.

Both starting pitchers carried a shutout through four innings before Augusta cracked Trevor Harrison in the fifth inning. Colin Burgess broke the shutout with a solo homer. Later in the inning, Isaiah Drake blooped a two-RBI single into right field to chase Harrison and open a 3-0 advantage.

Following four shutout frames from Luis Arestigueta, the RiverDogs responded with a run of their own in the fifth inning via Martinez's RBI single to shallow left. Charleston continued the threat, eventually loading the bases with one out for Theo Gillen.

The GreenJackets tabbed the bullpen to get out of the jam, and Adam Shoemaker did just that, punching out Gillen and Brailer Guerrero back-to-back to keep the score 3-1.

The RiverDogs drew a run closer in the sixth inning, as Ricardo Gonzalez drove in Connor Hujsak on a groundout, but Charleston left the tying run on third.

After Jonathan Russell completed 2.1 scoreless relief innings in the top of the seventh, it was Hujsak who delivered the tie with two outs in the bottom of the frame. Hujsak rolled a single through the right side to score Gillen from second, but Hujsak was thrown out at second to end the inning, leaving the potential go-ahead run on third base.

The floodgates opened in the eighth.

Polanco and Gonzalez both reached base with one out, before a strikeout set up a two-on, two-out situation for the eighth spot in the lineup. Manager Sean Smedley tabbed Mateo off the bench.

Mateo took the first two pitches, fouled the next one off before rocketing the 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a three-run home run, propelling Charleston ahead 6-3.

Gillen added insurance with an RBI single to grow the lead to 7-3. However, the ninth proved to be drama-free, as Kaleb Corbett worked a 1-2-3 frame to end the contest.

Ballpark fun: This week's Wicked Weed Wild Card Wednesday theme was Wellness Night - featuring all things wellness and fitness. With each RiverDogs run, an intern took a dunk into a cold plunge tub on the concourse. In between inning entertainment included a pickle-eating contest (in a preview of tomorrow's Pickleball night), followed by a race to 30 burpees on top of the dugout.

