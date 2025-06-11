FredNats Complete Late Comeback, Defeat Woodpeckers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After staving off a late comeback bid in the series opener, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-26) could not pull off a repeat effort as the Fredericksburg Nationals (26-32) erased a late two-run deficit en route to a 4-3 victory.

Just like the game before, the Woodpeckers benefited from an extra-base hit to open the scoring in the first inning. Cesar Hernandez ripped a triple to right field and eventually scored on a Jancel Villarroel groundout to hand Fayetteville the early edge.

The FredNats pulled level in the third inning, but the Woodpeckers stormed back in front one frame later. Justin Trimble, Max Holy, and Esmil Valencia strung together consecutive two-out singles to place Fayetteville back in front, and after a Cam Fisher walk loaded the bases, Kedaur Trujillo was hit by a pitch, increasing their edge to 3-1.

With the lead at his back, Fayetteville starter Anthony Cruz mowed down the Fredericksburg lineup. He twirled five innings of one-run ball, scattering four hits and four walks while striking out three batters en route to his longest outing of the season.

However, once again, the Nationals offense roared to life in the late innings. Two runs in the seventh tied the contest at three, and a sacrifice fly one frame later completed the comeback, and their bullpen got the final six outs in short order to seal the victory.

Fayetteville reaches the midway point of their six-game series against the Nationals on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Joan Ogando is the projected starter for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Brayan Romero in his Fredericksburg season debut. In addition to Thirsty Thursday presented by Rock 103, it is also Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Foxy 99 as all teachers and faculty receive free reserved tickets to the game. Family and friends can purchase a discounted $9 reserved ticket, and fans can add on a Woodpeckers Teacher Tote Bag for an additional $15.







