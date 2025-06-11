FredNats Turn it Around, Beat Fayetteville 4-3 to Even Series

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (26-32) came back to beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-26) in game two of the series, winning 4-3 in an 11:05 a.m. game after a quick turnaround on Wednesday at Segra Stadium.

The FredNats lost a rollercoaster game 9-8 in the series opener Tuesday after allowing five runs in the first inning and almost saw the same story unfold in game two. Angel Roman started for Fredericksburg and watched Cesar Hernandez club a triple as the first batter of the bottom of the first inning, later scoring on an RBI groundout by Jancel Villarroel. The Woodpeckers again had a lead after one, jumping up 1-0.

In the third, the FredNats did what they couldn't do at any point Tuesday: tie the game. Yoander Rivero started things with a single off of Anthony Cruz and scored on a two-out base hit from Nate Rombach to knot the game up 1-1. That stabilized things until the fourth inning, when the bats broke back out for the 'Peckers.

Fayetteville's first two hitters were retired in order by Roman in the inning, but things unraveled with two outs. Justin Trimble roped a single, Max Holy floated a base hit down the right field line and Esmil Valencia's single after kept the carousel spinning. In total, five straight hitters reached with two outs against Roman, who didn't finish the inning and left with the FredNats down 3-1.

The FredNat bullpen stabilized the defensive side of the ball, giving the FredNat bats time to launch another comeback rally. They waited until the late game moments to do it, but the hits started to fall. In the seventh inning, Rivero singled again, his third reach, and both Kelvin Diaz and Cristhian Vaquero walked behind him. Then, with one out, Randal Diaz hit a soft liner to shortstop that likely would've been a double play, but Max Holy dropped the ball and it rolled into center field to give the FredNats a run. A pitch later, Nate Rombach drove in another with a sacrifice fly and the game was tied 3-3.

Shortly after, Nick Peoples blitzed the reliever, Jose Valera, in the eight inning with a leadoff triple and scored on another sac fly, this time from Enmanuel Ramirez. The FredNats had a 4-3 lead, their first of the game and of the series.

That meant Robert Cranz was tasked with closing the door in the ninth inning, as the Carolina League leader in saves came in to face the bottom of the Woodpecker order. The righty reliever allowed a one-out walk, but retired the side to clinch the win and even the series at a game apiece. He and the FredNat bullpen threw 5.1 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

Johan Otanez (3-0) got the win, as Valera (0-1) got the loss and Cranz (6) secured another save. The FredNats now turn their sights to game three, with Brayan Romero making his first start of the season in a regular 6:05 start.







