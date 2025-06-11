Pelicans Topple Crawdads 4-3, Even Series

June 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Hickory Crawdads 4-3 on Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (21-36) struck first in the bottom of the first when Owen Ayers hit a sacrifice fly to score Angel Cepeda, followed by Jose Escobar's single scoring Yahil Melendez, making it 2-0.

The Crawdads (30-28) responded in the third, with Maxton Martin grounding out to score Marcos Torres, Antonis Macias reaching on a fielder's choice to score Chandler Pollard, and Rafe Perich doubling to score Macias, taking a 3-2 lead.

Myrtle Beach regained the lead in the fifth when Eli Lovich singled to score Cameron Sisneros and Ayers, making it 4-3.

The Birds bullpen shut down Hickory over the final 4.0 innings, with Cole Reynolds (3-2) earning the win with 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts, and Jackson Kirkpatrick securing his fourth save with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Hickory's Grant Cherry (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in 1.0 inning with three strikeouts and two walks. Starter Enrique Segura tossed 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Hickory's offense left nine runners on base, going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Lovich led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Escobar went 2-for-2 with an RBI. For Hickory, Perich went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Pollard went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 E.T. on Thursday, June 12. RHP Kevin Valdez (1-3, 5.29) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP LHP Dalton Pence (3-0, 3.13) for Hickory.

