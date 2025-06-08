Cannon Ballers Walk off Pelicans 5-4, Clinch Series
June 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-4 in walk off fashion on Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.
The Pelicans (20-35) jumped ahead in the first when Leonel Espinoza doubled to score Angel Cepeda, and Cameron Sisneros singled to score Espinoza, making it 2-0.
The Cannon Ballers (31-26) responded in the fourth when T.J. McCants walked with the bases loaded, scoring Miguel Santos, to cut the deficit to 2-1. Javier Mogollon tied the game with a solo homer in the fifth, making it 2-2.
Myrtle Beach regained the lead in the sixth when Jose Escobar singled to score Sisneros, and a wild pitch by Gabriel Rodriguez scored Escobar, pushing the score to 4-2.
Kannapolis battled back in the ninth, with Ronny Hernandez's single scoring Mogollon to make it 4-3. A wild pitch by Jackson Kirkpatrick allowed Santos to score the winning run, ending the game at 5-4 with two outs.
Carlton Perkins (3-2) earned the win, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.
Pelicans starter Hayden Frank went 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four walks.
Sisneros led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Cepeda went 3-for-5 with a run scored, and Escobar went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Myrtle Beach went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while Kannapolis went 3-for-9, leaving nine.
The Pelicans begin a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, June 10. Neither team has announced starters for the series.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Jose Escobar
