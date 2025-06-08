Carolina's Early Runs Snap RiverDogs' Win Streak

June 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Zebulon, NC - Carolina scored in the game's first three innings to eventually take a 6-2 victory over the RiverDogs in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

With the defeat, Charleston falls a game below .500 to 28-29.

After just one player tallied all of the Mudcats three hits last night, eight Carolina batters combined for 12 hits in the win.

The knocks started in the first, when Jesus Made tripled and Jose Anderson brought him home with a 2-run home run. In the second, Luis Lameda made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

In the third, another triple led to a run, as Payne legged out a three-bagger to start the inning and then eventually scored on a sacrifice fly to open the deficit to 4-0.

The RiverDogs jumped on the board in the top of the fourth, as Theo Gillen started the frame with a double. The knock extends Gillen's on-base streak to 31 games - the longest active streak in MiLB.

Gillen advanced to third on a fly out and then scored on an Angel Mateo sac fly.

The RiverDogs got within two in the top of the sixth inning, as Mateo drove in Connor Hujsak on an RBI single. With a Nathan Flewelling single, the 'Dogs put runners on the corners, but failed to capitalize further.

Despite the early struggles, RiverDogs starter Jacob Kmatz remained in the contest into the sixth inning. Fillippo Di Turi opened the sixth with a homer, boosting the Mudcats lead back to 5-2, rounding out the scoring against Kmatz.

Andy Rodriguez entered with runners on second and third in the sixth and escaped the jam to highlight a scoreless 1.2 inning outing.

After Carolina tacked on a run in the bottom of the eighth, Charleston threatened with hits from Mateo and Nathan Flewelling in the ninth, but failed to spark a comeback rally.

