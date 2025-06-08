Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Series Finale

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-25) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (25-31) in Sunday's series finale, 3-1.

Félix Amparo opened the scoring for the Shorebirds in the third inning by doubling home Maikol Hernandez from second base, his first RBI as a Shorebird, making it 1-0.

Fredericksburg tied the game at one in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single from Nick Peoples that brought in Nate Rombach.

With the game still tied at one in the seventh, the Fred Nats took the lead on an RBI sacrifice fly by Yoander Rivero. They added another run with a run-scoring single from Cristian Vaquero, extending their lead to 3-1.

The Shorebirds' offense was stifled by Fredericksburg's pitching staff, headed by starter Alexander Meckley, who allowed just one run in his six innings on the mound. Delmarva ended the game with only three hits and ultimately lost the finale 3-1.

Gavin Bruni (3-1) earned the win in relief, while Adrian Heredia (0-2) took the loss for Delmarva. Robert Cranz (5) secured his third save of the series.

The Shorebirds return home on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Salem Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







