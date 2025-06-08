Silva's Two Homer Game Not Enough to Win Finale

HICKORY, N.C. - Gabriel Silva punched a pair of homers for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to set down the Crawdads as the Fireflies lost 9-7 at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Elvis Novas (L, 1-1) allowed the first three batters to reach in the ninth before David Noworyta made the call to the bullpen. Julio Rosario (BS, 1) balked home a runner to make it 7-6 with the tying run 90 feet away. After that, Maxton Martin clobbered a walk-off three-run homer to end the game.

The Fireflies broke the score column open in the top of the third inning. Brennon McNair singled to set the table for Gabriel Silva, who smashed his second homer of the week to give Columbia a 2-0 lead. After that, Guillianno Allende and Asbel Gonzalez hit back-to-back base knocks. After Angel Acosta laid a sacrifice bunt down to move the pair up a base, Derlin Figueroa punched a single up the middle to plate the pair to make Columbia's advantage 4-0.

Hickory countered in the bottom of the fourth. The Crawdads used five singles and a sacrifice fly to score a pair and cut Columbia's lead in half. Hector Osario led the fifth off with a solo blast that made it a one-run ball game.

In the sixth inning, Josi Novas smashed his ninth homer of the season over the wall to score Derlin Figueroa and push Columbia in front 6-3. The next inning, Silva smashed his second round-tripper of the game to make the advantage 7-3.

Silva is the third Fireflies player to homer twice in a single game this season. He joins Derlin Figueroa and Ramon Ramirez who have also accomplished the feat. Ramirez was the last to do it May 17 vs the Augusta GreenJackets. It was Silva's first multi-homer game of his career.

Maxton Martin and Antonis Macias both drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh to bring it back to a two-run game. Columbia led 7-5 heading into the final two innings.

Hiro Wyatt started the game and twirled five three-run innings with four strikeouts. After that, Dash Albus was the first arm to enter. The southpaw allowed a pair of runs over 1.2 innings. Elvis Novas came on for the final out of the seventh. He wrung up Ben Hartl on three pitches to strand an inherited runner.

The Fireflies kick-off their final home series of the first half Tuesday vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starting pitchers for the series.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, June 10 to start a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. They start the week with Fort Jackson Night, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Join the team as they honor recent graduates of basic training at Segra Park. That weekend is also Copa de la Diversion weekend! Join the Fireflies as they become Los Chicharrones de Columbia. We'll have a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans Friday, June 13, live music, dancing and a fireworks show post-game Saturday June, 14 and Sunday you can enjoy live music, a pre-game classic car and motorcycle show and dads can play catch on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

