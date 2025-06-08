Ninth-Inning Comeback Seals Victory for Lynchburg in Series Finale, 6-5

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (22-32) stood just two outs away from a series-closing win on Sunday afternoon, but the Lynchburg Hillcats (34-22) had other plans. A three-run top of the ninth lifted the visitors to a 6-5 victory at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

For the sixth time in the series, Lynchburg struck first-this time hanging a three-spot in the opening frame against Salem starter Ben Hansen. It marked the third time in six games the Hillcats scored multiple runs in the top of the first.

Two straight singles opened the game, followed by a Luis Merejo RBI double. Robert Lopez added a sac fly, and Logan Clark drove in another run to give Lynchburg a quick 3-0 lead.

Hansen worked just 2.2 innings in a no-decision, allowing six hits, three earned runs, and one strikeout.

Salem responded in the bottom of the first with a Yoeilin Cespedes double and a Frederik Jimenez RBI single to trim into the deficit. One inning later, Kelvin Diaz crushed a 0-2 fastball off the left field foul pole for a solo home run, his fourth of the year and brining the Sox within one.

After the fireworks in the first two innings, the game went cold. Both teams were held in check for the next three innings. That was until the bottom of the sixth, when Salem's offense erupted against Lynchburg reliever Xavier Martinez. Four straight one-out singles from Kleyver Salazar, Natanael Yuten, Diaz, and Yohander Linarez plated three runs and gave the Sox a new found 5-3 lead.

Reliever Adam Bates held the lead with a scoreless seventh and a clutch eighth, working around a one-out, two-on jam by striking out Clark and Mijares to keep Salem ahead going into the ninth. Bates earned the hold and handed the ball to Manuel Medina, who looked to close things out for his second save of the season.

However, trouble came quickly.

A leadoff walk to Garrett Howe and a single from pinch-hitter Nick Mitchell put the tying run on base and brough the go-ahead run to the dish. Medina induced a groundout for the first out, but then Ryan Cesarini jumped on a first-pitch sinker and ripped it into center to score both runners and tie the game at 5-5.

Five pitches later, Welbyn Francisca blooped a breaking ball into left field, bringing home Cesarini from second for the go-ahead run.

The Hillcats rallied for three runs on three hits in the top of the ninth to hand the ball to Conner Whittaker, who shut the door in the bottom half of the ninth. The Sox went down in order, and Lynchburg secured a 6-5 win and a 4-2 series victory.

Despite both teams recording 12 hits, Lynchburg's late surge proved decisive.

Medina was charged with the loss after surrendering all three ninth-inning runs. Whittaker earned his sixth win of the year, tossing the final three innings and allowing just one hit and one run.

The Sox have now dropped four straight series.

Salem hits the road Tuesday for a six-game set against the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, Maryland. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in a battle between the fifth- and sixth-place teams in the Carolina League North Division.

The following week, the Sox return home to host the Fredericksburg Nationals in a seven-game series, beginning Tuesday, June 17, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch for Camp Day.







