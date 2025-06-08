Mudcats Beat Charleston to Snap Skid

June 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats stopped a four-game losing streak on Sunday as they jumped out to first inning lead and never looked back, defeating the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2 at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (35-20) struck in the first inning as Jesus Made tripled to right center and trotted home when Jose Anderson lined a ball over the left field wall for his first home run of the season and a 2-0 advantage.

The Mudcats lead grew to 4-0 after Luis Lameda singled home a run in the second and in the third, a sacrifice fly from Anderson allowed Braylon Payne to score.

Charleston (28-29) got a run back in the fourth inning against Dikember Sanchez (W, 2-0) on a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 4-1.

The RiverDogs pulled closer in the sixth inning thanks to a single from Angel Mateo that cut the Mudcats in half, 4-2.

Carolina had a response in the sixth when Filippo Di Turi cracked his seventh home run of the season to give the Mudcats a 5-2 lead.

In the eighth Made delivered again, this time with a two-out single to give the Mudcats a 6-2 advantage.

Bjorn Johnson (S, 2) worked four scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Mudcats hit the road on Tuesday night as they begin a six-game series at Lynchburg. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:30 P.M.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.