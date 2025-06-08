FredNats Come Back for Sunday Victory, Series Win
June 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (25-31) nabbed another comeback win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (22-35), scoring three unanswered runs to win 3-1 and claim the series victory 4-2 on Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
In a repeat pitching matchup from Tuesday's series opener, Xander Meckley faced off against Evan Yates and both right-handers got off to roaring starts. Each starter faced the minimum in the first two innings and combined for five strikeouts. Then, when Meckley went out for the third, the game's first run came across. Maikol Hernandez and Felix Amparo both tagged doubles off the wall in left field and gave Delmarva an early 1-0 lead.
Meckley locked it down from there, though. The righty struck out the side in the fourth, stranded a runner in the fifth and pitched a perfect sixth, finishing a career-high six innings with just three hits allowed and the one run scratched across. He tied his career-high that he set on Tuesday with another seven strikeouts and, for the first time this season in 11 starts, didn't walk anybody.
While he was still in the game, his offense got him off the hook for a potential loss too. Nate Rombach started the fourth with a single and sprinted around to score on an RBI base hit from Nick Peoples that knotted the game 1-1.
After a few innings of dormancy, the bats sprang back to action in the seventh. Peoples was hit by a pitch, Carlos Tavares rolled a single through the right side and both of them scored after a sacrifice fly from Yoander Rivero and an RBI single from Cristhian Vaquero. At the end of seven innings, the score was 3-1 FredNats.
From there, the FredNat bullpen put the game on ice. Gavin Bruni, Merritt Beeker and Robert Cranz combined for three scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts, as the bullpen allowed just five hits and two earned runs across 25.0 IP in the six games against the Shorebirds in the week. Cranz collected his third save of the week with a perfect ninth inning and now leads all Carolina League relievers with five on the season.
In a 3-1 victory, Bruni (3-1) got the win and Adrian Heredia (0-2) got the loss. The FredNats took four of the six games in the series and will next face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
