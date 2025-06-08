Columbia Fireflies: Homestand Preview: June 10-15

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies return home for their last homestand of the first half to play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Heading into Sunday, The Cannon Ballers are tied with the Augusta GreenJackets for first place in the Carolina League South Division and the Fireflies are only one game back with 10 games left in the half. The team will need the best fans in baseball at the ballpark to cheer them on as they make their final run of the half.

Fort Jackson Night on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina with Media Partner WIS TV

Tickets: Tuesday, June 10 at 7:05 pm

We salute the brave men and women of Fort Jackson in a special tribute night to our local heroes. Fans can enjoy unbeatable $2 deals on hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas, and Miller Lite cans throughout the game.

CVETS Dog Days of Summer on a Whiteclaw Wednesday

Tickets: Wednesday, June 11 at 7:05 pm

Bring your four-legged best friend out for a barkin' good time! When you purchase a lawn ticket, your pup gets in FREE thanks to CVETS. Pet vendors, water stations, and tail-wagging energy await. Plus, sip on $5 White Claws while your dog makes new friends.

Carolina Grits Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, June 12 at 7:05 pm

We're taking the field as the Carolina Grits against the Kannapolis Q's! Celebrate the southern staple with great drink Budweiser Thirsty Thursday drink specials including $1 beers, $3 mystery margaritas and $3 Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Bud Light and fountain drinks.

Copa de la Diversion presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch + Post-Game Drone Show Presented by Elite Lawn & Landscape

Tickets: Friday, June 13 at 7:05 pm

Start your Copa weekend with a bang-and a bobblehead! The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch. Enjoy live music from Latin Caravan, feast on chicken flautas for Dash for the Dish, and stick around after the game for a breathtaking drone show with 100 drones lighting up the sky-Chicharrones style presented by Elite Lawn and Landscape.

Copa de la Diversion presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

Tickets: Saturday, June 14 at 6:05 pm

The party keeps going with another night of Copa de la Diversión featuring vibrant in-game music, a fiery dance performance by Sincapao Flamenco, and our Saturday night fireworks finale that will dazzle from first pitch to final boom.

Copa de la Diversion Finale + Father's Day Fiesta presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

Tickets: Sunday, June 15 at 5:05 pm

Celebrate Dad in style with a packed Sunday Funday! Kick things off with a vintage car show (featuring 25 classic cars and 20 motorcycles starting at 3:30), enjoy pre-game catch on the field, and treat Dad to a free drink on us. Before the game, Luna Creciente brings the ballpark to life with Mexican folk dances. After the final out, kids can run the bases and take part in a full-team autograph session on the field.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies have played the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 12 times already in the first half-all at Atrium Health Ballpark-and the two teams have split their games down the middle. The Cannon Ballers enter today's slate of games tied for first in the division and one game in front of Columbia.

As a team, Kannapolis has had one of the best offenses in the league this season. The Cannon Ballers have the second-highest batting average on the season (.246), they have the second-most steals (132) and the second-best slugging percentage in the circuit (.362). Caleb Bonemer has led the way for the Cannon Ballers offense. The White Sox 2024 second-round pick is batting .280 this season with five homers and 34 RBI. Catcher Calvin Harris has started to pick up some steam as well. He hit .292 in 19 games in May, which was boosted by his .356 mark in 19 home games this season.

Kannapolis has struggled to pitch on the road. The team has the third-worst road ERA this year-a 4.71 mark through nearly 200 innings. Reliever Jack Young has been a walking door stop for the club. The Iowa product has a 0.38 ERA in 17 games for the Cannon Ballers this season and he's 3-3 in save opportunities this year. In addition to that, Grant Umberger has had a strong transition into a starting role. Overall, Umberger is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his first 38 innings. After seven games in the pen, his first five games as a starter have been lights out. The righty is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 25.2 innings with 29 strikeouts.







