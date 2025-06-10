Hickory Pulls Away from Myrtle Beach Late, Take Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads 9-4 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Crawdads (30-27) surged ahead in the first inning when a wild pitch by Pelicans starter Yenrri Rojas scored Maxton Martin, followed by Yeremy Cabrera's single scoring Antonis Macias and Rafe Perich's single scoring Cabrera, making it 3-0.

The Pelicans (20-36) responded in the bottom half with a two-run single by Cameron Sisneros, plating Angel Cepeda and Leonel Espinoza, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the fifth when Sisneros walked to score Ty Southisene, making it 3-3.

Hickory regained the lead in the sixth with Erick Alvarez's sacrifice fly scoring Perich, then pulled away in the seventh when Macias doubled to score Chandler Pollard and Martin, pushing the score to 6-3.

The Pelicans answered in the seventh with Espinoza's single that brought Cepeda across home plate, but Hickory sealed the win in the ninth with RBI singles from Mecias, Cabrera and Ben Hartl, finalizing the score at 9-4.

Hickory's Thomas Ireland (3-2) earned the win, pitching 0.2 innings, allowing no runs. William Privette secured the save, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Pelicans reliever Ethan Bell (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.0 inning. Rojas pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Macias led Hickory, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Pelicans, Sisneros went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and three walks, and Espinoza went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. The Pelicans went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base, while Hickory went 7-for-16, leaving nine.

The Pelicans continue a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 E.T. on Wednesday, June 11. RHP Will Frisch (0-4, 5.34) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Enrique Segura (0-0, 4.63) for Hickory.







