Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.10 vs Kannapolis

June 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

C Hyungchan Um has been activated from the injured list and placed on the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

INF Colton Becker has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Um will wear jersey #6 and Becker will wear jersey #2.

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 30.

The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.61 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Seth Keener (1-1, 5.06 ERA).

Tonight is Fort Jackson Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. We'll be honoring recent graduates from basic training stationed at Fort Jackson. WIS TV 10 is our media partner for the game and will have members from their news team at the game tonight. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

SILVA'S TWO HOMER GAME NOT ENOUGH TO WIN FINALE: Gabriel Silva punched a pair of homers for the first time in his career Sunday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to set down the Crawdads as the Fireflies lost 9-7 at L.P. Frans Stadium. Elvis Novas (L, 1-1) allowed the first three batters to reach in the ninth before David Noworyta made the call to the bullpen. Julio Rosario (BS, 1) balked home a runner to make it 7-6 with the tying run 90 feet away. After that, Maxton Martin clobbered a walk-off three-run homer to end the game.The Fireflies broke the score column open in the top of the third inning. Brennon McNair singled to set the table for Gabriel Silva, who smashed his second homer of the week to give Columbia a 2-0 lead. After that, Guillianno Allende and Asbel Gonzalez hit back-to-back base knocks. After Angel Acosta laid a sacrifice bunt down to move the pair up a base, Derlin Figueroa punched a single up the middle to plate the pair to make Columbia's advantage 4-0.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday night, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (6th, 2.83), strikeouts (4th, 45), innings pitched (1st, 47.2), opposing average (4th, .200) and WHIP (4th, 1.05). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace. Thursday he was awarded the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month Award for May. Marte began the month on a 15.1 innings scoreless stretch and paced the circuit in ERA over the course of May.

KEEPING TABS: The Fireflies are two games back of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with 9 games remaining in the first half. The Fireflies play six vs Kannapolis and three at Carolina to end the half. Columbia is in fourth in the division, but currently owns the tie-breaker with both Hickory and Kannapolis.

STRONG START: Among the 15 teen pitchers in the Carolina League, lefty David Shields has the second-lowest ERA (1.84) after his first four starts. He has the highest K% in the group (32.1%), is tied for the lowest opposing batting average (.154), has the lowest WHIP (0.82) and the second-lowest BB% (7.3%). Shields has spun 14.2 innings across his first four starts in the Carolina League to a tune of a 1.84 ERA.

NO PLACE LIKE SEGRA PARK: Tuesday, Josi Novas launched his eighth homer of the season at L.P Frans Stadium. It was his first away from Segra Park. The homer also made him the fourth Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this season. Novas is batting .273 at Segra Park this season and he has the second-highest OPS (.883) on the team at home in 2025. Derlin Figueroa leads the pack with a home OPS of .955.

MULTI-HOMER MAGIC: Sunday Gabriel Silva had his first-career two-homer game. The catcher had three round-trippers across three games in Hickory last week. Silva is the third Fireflies player to launch a two homer game this season. He joins Derlin Figueroa and Ramon Ramirez who have both accomplished the feat in 2025.

RUSHFORD REACHING: Milo Rushford is on the longest on-base streak of his Carolina League career. The outfielder has reached in 11-consecutive games beginning May 24. Over the run, Rushford is 8-34 (.235) with nine walks to bring his on-base percentage to .386.







