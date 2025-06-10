Woodpeckers Hang on Late, Down FredNats

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - In their return to Segra Stadium following their two-week road trip, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-25) rose to the occasion with the game on the line as they took down the Fredericksburg Nationals (25-32) 9-8.

Right away, the Woodpeckers raced to a big lead and struck for five runs in the bottom of the first. Drew Brutcher cashed in a leadoff Cesar Hernandez double by tripling to the center field wall to plate the game's first tally. Esmil Valencia added on three batters later by ripping a two-run single, and Waner Luciano immediately followed up by lacing an RBI knock of his own. A Fredericksburg error allowed another Woodpecker to touch home plate, capping off the early rally.

The Nationals fought back thanks to a three-run fourth, but the Woodpeckers quickly canceled it out. An Alberto Hernandez single and a Jancel Villarroel run-scoring groundout restored the Fayetteville advantage to four in the bottom half of the frame, and in their next turn at bat, Justin Trimble launched a two-run home run over the batter's eye in center field, handing the hosts a 9-3 edge.

Facing a large deficit, Fredericksburg refused to go down quietly. One run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh brought them back to within three. Following a scoreless eighth, down to their final three outs, the Nationals mounted one final rally. Each of the first four batters in the inning reached base, the last of which on a two-run single, cutting the deficit to one and placing the tying and go-ahead runs on the corners.

At that point, Dawil Almonte stepped up to save the day. He emerged from the bullpen and halted the FredNats rally in its tracks, getting a strikeout and double play to help the Woodpeckers secure the victory.

Fayetteville continues their six-game series against the Nationals on Wednesday at 11:05 AM in the Camp Day Matinee Game. RHP Anthony Cruz is expected to start for the Woodpeckers against LHP Angel Roman for Fredericksburg.







