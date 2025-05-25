Lynchburg Blanks Woodpeckers in Series Finale
May 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (23-22) could not kick their offense into gear on Sunday as they dropped the series finale to the Lynchburg Hillcats (26-19) 8-0.
Early on, however, Fayetteville starter Luis Rodriguez did everything in his power to hold the Hillcats in check. In his second appearance of the series, the right-hander tossed five scoreless frames, scattering two hits and three walks while striking out one batter and stranding three base runners.
Once he departed, the Lynchburg hitters found their footing in the batter's box. They took the lead in the sixth inning and never slowed down, plating three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth, and their two arms from the bullpen shut the Woodpeckers down to preserve the shutout victory.
Fayetteville hits the road for Segra Park tomorrow for a Memorial Day series opener against the Columbia Fireflies at 6:05 PM, the first game in a 12-game road trip. The team returns to Segra Stadium on June 10th to open a six-game series against the Fredericksburg Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday presented by Foxy 99 as fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $4 Modelo tallboys throughout the contest.
