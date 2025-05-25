Crawdads Claw Back with 5 Runs to Ground the Pelicans

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads scored five unanswered runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pick up an 8-7 win over Myrtle Beach on Sunday Night at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads entered the contest with the dubious distinction of alternating wins and losses through their first eleven contests in the current two-week home stint. A win for the Crawdads would clinch a series over the Pelicans. It would also put push the Crawdads record to .500 for the first time since April 29, as the club fell in Columbia, dropping their record to 11-11.

The second inning proved to be a microcosm of the game, as Myrtle Beach scored two runs in the second inning off Hickory starter Aneudis Mejia.

In the bottom of the second, the 'Dads responded with a three-spot, as Chandler Pollard split the left-center field gap to score a pair of runs, giving Hickory (22-22) their first lead of the night.

From there, the game had twists and turns like that of a boardwalk roller coaster.

In the third, Myrtle Beach jumped back on top with a pair of runs, with Yahil Melendez striking the big blow, hitting a solo shot to left-center field that put the Pelicans on top at 4-3.

In the fifth, Myrtle Beach tacked on three more runs to take a 7-3 lead. Anderson Suriel singled home Eriandys Ramon to spread the lead to 6-3 for what appeared to be a commanding lead on Sunday. Another run for the Pelicans upped the lead to 7-3, as the Pelicans banged out 11 hits before the midway point of the contest.

Hickory, however, still had time to make a run. And make a run they did!

Five to be exact.

In the fifth, Rafe Perich doubled home Antonis Macias to trim the lead to 7-4.

In the sixth, Marcos Torres lifted a two-run homer to left field, making it a 7-6 ball game. The Burke County bomb was his first, breathing life into a would-be comeback attempt in front of 2,009 fans at the ballpark.

Later in the frame, the tide continued to rise for the Crawdads, as Chadler Pollard raced home on a wild pitch to even the score at 7-7.

With the Crawdads back to level terms with the Pelicans, Carlos Maldonado called on Brock Porter to keep Myrtle Beach off the board.

A perfect inning by the Michigan right-hander gave Hickory a chance to regain the lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ben Hartl scored on a fielder's choice from Marcos Torres, giving the 'Dads a one-run advantage heading to the eighth.

From there, Grant Cherry tossed two innings of hitless relief to claim his first save of the year, pushing Hickory to a 7-5 homestand.

Porter earned the win, moving his record to 2-0. Charlie Hurley took the loss for Myrtle Beach (17-27), dropping his mark to 0-4.

In the contest, Macias collected three hits in the game, while Torres and Beycker Barroso picked up two safeties each in the nine-hit attack. Torres added three RBI in the comeback win.

Of note, since Macias' insertion to the three-spot in the order, the Crawdads have scored 19 runs (three games), with Macias batting at a .461 clip while getting on-base at a .563 rate.

In addition, the Crawdads bullpen (Luke Savage, Porter and Cherry) did not allow a hit to the Pelicans after Suriel's single, striking out eight batters over a 4.2 inning span.

The win for Hickory keeps pace with Kannapolis in a heavily congested four-team South division race. The Crawdads sit 2.5 games out of first, separated by Columbia and Augusta.

After an off day, the Crawdads travel to Salisbury, Maryland to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds in a six-game set beginning Tuesday night.

The 'Dads return home June 3rd, as they take on the Royals' Class-A affiliate, Columbia Fireflies at 7pm.

