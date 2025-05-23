Pelicans Get Past Crawdads in Extras 8-7

May 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Jose Escobar broke a 6-6 stalemate in the 11th inning with an RBI single to right, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans claimed an 8-7 win in extras against the Hickory Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium.

On a night that featured free t-shirts, the Zooperstars! and post-game fireworks, it was free baseball that kept 2,880 fans up past their bedtime on this Friday night.

Caden Scarborough and Alfredo Romero would be matched up against each other in the Carolina League contest, but the game would be decided on the mound by a pair of Canadian pitchers.

The Crawdads took a 1-0 lead in the second as Rafe Perich plated Yeremy Cabrera with a clean single to right field, giving Scarborough the early advantage.

The lead escalated in the third inning as Chandler Pollard scored Hector Osorio with a gap double to left centerfield, pushing the Hickory (20-22) lead to 2-0.

After the Pelicans got on the board in the fourth, the Crawdads responded an inning later as Antonis Macias scored Maxton Martin on a base hit, returning the lead to 3-1.

The seventh would bring the first major paradigm shift of the contest, as Myrtle Beach (17-25) scored five runs on five hits to take a 6-3 lead. The majority of the damage came against Enrique Segura, who was making his Crawdads debut.

The score would stay that way until the eighth, as Hector Osorio came to the plate with the bags packed and two outs. The outfielder stroked a pitch into the right field corner, clearing the bags for a game-tying triple.

Despite the critical hit from Osorio, the Crawdads had a couple added opportunities to win in the ninth and tenth innings, with each rally thwarted by Pelican's reliever Dominic Hambley.

Hambley's effort would be rewarded in the 11th, as Escobar played Crawdads villain again with a run-scoring hit. The Myrtle Beach outfielder broke the hearts of the Wednesday Education Day crowd with a tenth inning grand slam.

Today, his base hit came against Saskatchewan native Thomas Ireland, who worked a scoreless ninth and tenth to give Hickory an opportunity to walk it off this evening.

Jackson Kirkpatrick got the save for the Pelicans, closing out the game on a strikeout of Rafe Perich, securing his third save of the year.

Ireland suffered the loss, tossing three frames, allowing two unearned runs while striking out four hitters. The setback pushes his record to 2-2.

Hambley's win is his first decision of 2025, giving Myrtle Beach a split of the first four games in the series.

Tomorrow, Mason Molina gets the ball for Hickory, as the Crawdads will face Pelican's right-hander Kevin Valdez. First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7pm.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.