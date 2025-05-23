Cannon Ballers Drop Friday's Game in Heartbreaker with Fireflies

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers dropped their second game of the week to the Columbia Fireflies, 6-4, in heart-breaking fashion Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, Kannapolis drops to 23-20, a game behind Columbia in the Carolina League South division, sitting in third place, a half-game on the heels of the Augusta GreenJackets.

RHP Manuel Veloz impressed in his first start of the season, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts. The righty found help from his bullpen in RHP Gabriel Rodriguez and RHP Hale Sims, who allowed just two hits and one run while striking out six.

Many runs in Friday's action scored in completely unnatural ways. Ramon Ramirez reaching on a wild pitch in the top of the first allowed the first run of the game to score, putting the visiting Fireflies in the lead.

Calvin Harris, who is now batting .375 in his last five games, drove in Kannapolis' first run of the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. In the bottom of the third, Ryan Burrowes handed the Cannon Ballers a, 2-1, lead with a sacrifice fly. Kannapolis rallied for a few insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh, going ahead, 4-1, on a Wilber Sanchez RBI double and a passed ball by Columbia's Dionmy Salon.

While the Ballers thought a three-run lead was enough, the Fireflies had other ideas. In the top of the eighth, Brennon McNair gave the visitors some confidence with a bases-loaded walk to make it, 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, with a two-run lead, Kannapolis allowed a third Columbia run to score on a wild pitch from Pierce George (L, 1-2). Pinch-runner Giullianno Allende wiggled his way to third base, taking advantage of a long wind-up and scoring on a steal of home to tie the game. Just a few pitches later, Stone Russell drove in two runs on an RBI single to center, handing the Fireflies a, 6-4, lead that Kannapolis failed to come back from.

RHP Luis Reyes gets the start for the Cannon Ballers in the fifth of six contests with Columbia this week at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. for the Teacher Appreciation Night contest.

