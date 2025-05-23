Allende Steals Home and Fireflies Win 6-4

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies scored four in the ninth inning, including a straight steal of home to tie the game, to win 6-4 over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Henry Ramos drew a one out walk to start the rally. After that, Asbel Gonzalez lined a double off Lyle Miller-Green's glove to put the tying run in scoring position. Jorge Hernandez was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Giullianno Allende replaced him as a pinch runner. Ramos came aroudn on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. After a fielder's choice cut Gonzalez down at the plate, Stone Russell came to the dish with the bases loaded.

On a two-strike count, Allende broke home and scored to tie the game. Two pitches later, Russell blooped a two-run single to center to give Columbia their first lead since the first inning.

Dash Albus (S, 1) closed out the ninth without a hit to earn his first career save. Dennis Colleran (W, 2-0) worked two innings while only allowing one run to earn his second win in his last three appearances.

Jordan Walker went four innings and allowed a pair of runs in the start for Columbia. Elvis Novas was the first arm out of the pen. He went two innings and allowed one run to keep Columbia close.

Columbia got on the board first Friday. Asbel Gonzalez started the game with a walk. After that, Jorge Hernandez was hit by a pitch to put the speedy center fielder in scoring position. After an unsuccessful double steal, Gonzalez advanced to third with one out. He came around to score on a Manuel Veloz wild pitch to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Caleb Bonemer slapped a one out double down the left field line to set the table. He moved to second on a ground out and scored on a two out single from Calvin Harris to tie the game 1-1.

Kannapolis loaded the bases with no outs in the third. Ryan Burrowes sent a sacrifice fly to center to score Caleb Bonemer that gave the Cannon Ballers a 2-1 lead. After that, Jordan Woods used a fielder's choice and a fly out to get out of the inning without allowing another run to score.

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend tomororow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Tanner Jones (2-3, 3.38 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Luis Reyes (2-4, 9.41 ERA).

