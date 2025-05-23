Shorebirds Top Red Sox in 12-Inning Thriller

May 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-26) earned their second extra-inning victory this week against the Salem Red Sox (18-24), outlasting them 11-5 over 12 innings.

The Shorebirds faced an early deficit after Yoelin Cespedes homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. Two additional runs scored on a sacrifice fly and a successful first-and-third steal, bringing the score to 3-0 in favor of Salem after one inning.

Delmarva countered in the third with RBI singles from Luis Guevara, Yasmil Bucce, and Kevin Guerrero, tying the game at three apiece.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the third inning with a fielder's choice RBI by Frederick Jimenez, allowing Freili Encarnacion to score and putting Salem ahead 4-3.

Luis Guevara delivered his second RBI single of the night in the sixth inning, bringing home Maikol Hernandez from third to tie the game at 4-4 as they entered the seventh.

Michael Caldon kept the Red Sox off the board by throwing four scoreless innings of relief and striking out five batters.

Ben Vespi entered for Caldon in the eighth and kept Salem off the board in the eighth and ninth innings to send the game into extras.

After Delmarva failed to score in the top of the tenth, Vespi returned for the bottom half and shut down the Red Sox once more, extending the contest into the eleventh.

The Shorebirds capitalized on a throwing error with two outs in the eleventh to take the lead, but Salem quickly got that run back in the bottom half to tie the game again, forcing the long battle into the twelfth inning, even at five.

In the top of the twelfth, Delmarva broke the game open for good as Cole Urman put them back in front with an RBI single. Braylin Tavera drew a bases-loaded walk, making it 7-5. Yasmil Bucce delivered a single moments later, but the ball got by the right-fielder, Kelvin Diaz, allowing three runs to score and putting the Shorebirds ahead 10-5. Raylin Ramos put the finishing touches on the inning with a run-scoring single to plate Bucce, giving Delmarva an 11-5 advantage.

Bryan Bautista retired the side in order during the bottom of the twelfth, striking out a season-high five batters, securing the Shorebirds their second extra-innings win of the series.

Bryan Bautista (3-1) was awarded the win, while Manuel Medina took the loss for Salem.

Delmarva tries to secure a series win on Saturday with Yeiber Cartaya taking the mound against Minor League rehab starter Noah Song for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







