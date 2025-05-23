Pelicans Edge Crawdads 8-7 in 11-Inning Thriller

May 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Hickory Crawdads 8-7 in 11 innings on Friday evening at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (20-22) took an early lead in the second when Rafe Perich singled to score Yeremy Cabrera, making it 1-0. They extended the lead in the third with Chandler Pollard's double scoring Hector Osorio, pushing the score to 2-0.

The Pelicans (17-25) answered in the fourth when Christian Olivo singled to score Owen Ayers, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Hickory added a run in the fifth when Antonis Macias singled to score Maxton Martin, making it 3-1.

Myrtle Beach surged ahead in the seventh, sparked by David Avitia's single scoring Olivo, followed by Jose Escobar's groundout scoring Ty Southisene, Leonel Espinoza's single scoring Avitia, and Matt Halbach's double plating Espinoza and Ayers, giving the Pelicans a 6-3 lead.

The Crawdads roared back in the eighth when Osorio tripled to score Pablo Guerrero, Cabrera, and Jesus Lopez, tying the game at 6-6.

The score held until the 11th, when Escobar singled to score Eriandys Ramon, and Ayers reached on a fielding error by Perich, scoring Southisene to give Myrtle Beach an 8-6 lead.

Hickory made it close in the bottom of the 11th when a passed ball allowed Martin to score, but Jackson Kirkpatrick closed out the game for the save, allowing one unearned run over 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. Dominic Hambley (1-0) earned the win, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Espinoza led the Pelicans, going 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored, while Halbach drove in two runs with a double.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 24th. RHP Kevin Valdez (1-1, 4.50) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Mason Molina (1-2, 3.95) for Hickory.







