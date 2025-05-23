Crocs Hang on Late, Take Down Hillcats on Baseball Heritage Night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Cape Fear Crocs (22-21) returned to action for the first time in 25 years on Friday night, and upon their re-arrival in Fayetteville, they pulled out a close 4-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (25-18).

After falling behind 1-0 before taking their first swings, the Crocs wasted no time evening up the score. Drew Brutcher walked and Alberto Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice, setting up Caden Powell to ground a single into center field, chasing Brutcher home to level the contest at one apiece.

The Hillcats pulled back ahead in the top of the second, but in response, Cape Fear tallied two runs to take their first lead in their next turn at bat. Brutcher and Hernandez came through again, notching back-to-back RBI singles to place the Crocs ahead 3-2.

From that point forward, the offenses went silent and both pitching staffs took control. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. supplied an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, and the Crocs arms made it stand up. Joan Ogando finished off his four-inning start by twirling two scoreless frames before handing the baton to Cam Brown. He kept up the momentum in relief, allowing just one walk in three shutout innings, keeping the advantage at 4-2 heading into the final moments.

Lynchburg mounted one final rally in the top of the ninth, manufacturing two runners into scoring position with two outs, but Dawil Almonte was unfazed. He fanned Luis Merejo to finish the game, cementing the victory in dramatic fashion.

Going back to playing as the Woodpeckers on Saturday at 7:05 PM, Fayetteville can secure their first series win over the Hillcats in 2025. RHP Raimy Rodriguez is expected to start for the hosts against Lynchburg RHP Jervis Alfaro. Additionally, it is Military Appreciation Night, and the first 1,500 fans to arrive at Segra Stadium will receive a camo replica jersey courtesy of Campbell University







