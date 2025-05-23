RiverDogs Storm Back from Late Deficit, Fall Short at Augusta

North Augusta, SC - Despite trailing by seven runs in the sixth inning, the RiverDogs fought back for a late tie, but ultimately fell 13-11 to the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night at SRP Park.

The defeat is Charleston's sixth consecutive defeat following a six-game win streak.

Theo Gillen jumpstarted the RiverDogs' offense in the first inning with a leadoff double and later scored on a Connor Hujsak RBI single.

The lead was short-lived, as Augusta pushed in six runs in the bottom of the first inning on four walks and three hits. RiverDogs starter Janzen Keisel retired just one batter in the inning and was replaced by Andres Galan, who surrendered a three-run home run to Josnaider Orellana that capped the rally.

The deficit grew to 7-1 in the third inning, as Douglas Glod lined a solo homer off the batter's eye in center field.

Gillen provided another spark in the fifth inning. With two outs, the Rays' No. 5 prospect sent a shot off the top of the right-center field wall. The ball kicked toward the warning track in center, away from Augusta center fielder Isaiah Drake, allowing Gillen to circle the bases for a no-doubt inside-the-park homer.

After Augusta responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth, Woo Shin cut the deficit to 8-3 with a solo homer down the left field line - his first of the season.

Glod delivered another blow in the sixth inning with a two-RBI single, pushing the GreenJackets' lead to 10-3, their largest of the game.

The RiverDogs jumped on the comeback trail in the top of the seventh. After Jose Monzon and Tyler Herron walked to start the inning, Jose Perez popped an RBI single. Later, Gillen drove in Herron on a sacrifice fly and Hujsak pushed in Perez on an RBI single to make it 10-6.

Augusta got one of those tallies back in the bottom of the inning, as Leiker Figueroa lined a solo shot to left field to grow the advantage back to 11-6.

Charleston stormed back in the top of the eighth, scoring five runs on just two hits. The RiverDogs loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch, then tallied a run on a fielders' choice.

A Gillen hit by pitch re-loaded the bases for Brailer Guerrero, who laced an RBI single to right field that scored two, cutting the deficit to 11-9. With runners on the corners, Hujsak tied the game with a double into the left field corner, scoring Gillen from third and Guerrero from first.

However, the RiverDogs couldn't get Hujsak home and stranded him on third base to end the inning.

With the life sucked out of the crowd, Augusta delivered the game's final blow in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With two outs and a runner on first, Glod sent a bouncer to third baseman Jose Monzon, who fired a low throw to first base. Herron, the first baseman, came off the bag in an effort to stop the ball, but Glod was initially ruled out. After a meeting between the umpires, the call was reversed.

The 'Jackets capitalized on the new life, as Roiber Niazoa laced a double into the left center field gap, driving in two runs in what stood to be the game's deciding hit.

The RiverDogs went down in order in the ninth to finish the contest.

Charleston, now 19-24, will have another crack at Augusta Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm. The RiverDogs return home on Tuesday for a 7:05pm contest with Kannapolis. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.







