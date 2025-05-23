Doubleheader Split Highlighted By Vaquero Walk-Off Home Run

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (20-22) split a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats (27-15) Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, taking game one with four unanswered runs and a walk-off home run from center fielder Christian Vaquero.

After taking the first two games of the series, the FredNats tripped over their laces at the start of the day, falling behind early in game one of the doubleheader. Yoel Tejeda Jr. started for the Nationals, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning and walking a career-high four over 4.1 IP. When he went out for the fifth, a leadoff double followed by a single and a sacrifice fly chased him from the game and put the Mudcats up 3-0.

The FredNat bats were stifled by Carolina starter Bryce Meccage across his four scoreless innings, but sprang to life against the bullpen in the sixth. Vaquero started a rally with a one-out single followed by a Luke Dickerson walk. With two outs and the bases loaded, Kevin Bazzell smashed a double into left-center field to score two and make it a one-run game. Then, Nick Peoples clutched up and tied the game with a ripped single to right.

Johan Otanez worked a scoreless seventh for the FredNats, sending the offense back to the plate seeking a walk-off win. The first two hitters were retired by Bryan Rivera before Vaquero came up. With extra innings potentially looming, Vaquero swiveled on a slider and clocked it over the wall in right field, depositing his first career walk-off home run into the Carolina bullpen for a 4-3 win. Otanez (1-0) got the win and Rivera (3-1) got the loss.

Game two started better for the FredNats but ended worse. This time it was Fredericksburg that jumped ahead 3-0 but allowed six unanswered runs to the Mudcats. Angel Roman, the starter, gave up three himself in four innings and the bullpen allowed three in three innings. The FredNats walked six in the second game in total and saw the Mudcats grab the lead for good in the sixth.

Merritt Beeker (0-1) got the loss, allowing two runs, as Bjorn Johnson (3-1) grabbed the win. Miles Langhorne picked up his second save of the season as the Mudcats salvaged a win to make the series advantage 3-1, FredNats.

In game five Saturday, the FredNats give the ball to Davian Garcia (2-2, 4.45) in a 7:05 start.







