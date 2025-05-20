FredNats Throw One-Hitter behind Sykora, Shut out Carolina 2-0

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (18-21) dominated the Carolina Mudcats (26-13), nearly tossing a perfect game en route to a 2-0 series-opening win in a sub-two-hour game.

The start of the FredNat homestand saw the return of Fredericksburg legend Travis Sykora, Washington's top-ranked prospect and the reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Year. Sykora led the FredNats to the Carolina League Championship crown last year with a 2.33 ERA in 85.0 IP and an absurd 129 strikeouts. The tall, lanky righty had offseason hip surgery that led him to a delayed start to the 2025 MiLB season and a stint back in the 'Burg.

Tuesday night, Sykora picked up right where he left off. He took the mound to start the game with his sights set on Milwaukee's top-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline) and 23rd-best in all of baseball, Jesus Made, and induced a flyout on the night's first pitch. No one knew it then, but that was emblematic of how the rest of the game would go.

Sykora struck out the next two Mudcats in the first inning and cruised through two more perfect frames, facing the minimum with five strikeouts in his three innings of work on just 42 pitches. He got 11 whiffs on 25 total swings.

With Sykora scheduled to throw just three innings, the FredNats turned to Bryan Polanco in the fourth and he took the torch directly from his starter. Polanco, who had made all of his prior seven appearances as a starter this season, came in out of the bullpen for the first time and posted perfect innings in the fourth and fifth by forcing weak contact left and right.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the FredNat offense finally provided support for their pitchers' efforts. Randal Diaz began the inning by laying down a bunt in front of the Carolina starter, Travis Smith. He placed it perfectly and would've had first base regardless, but Smith picked the ball up off of the third base line and sailed the throw to first, allowing Diaz to scurry to second.

That started the carousel against Carolina. The next three FredNats all notched hits, as Carlos Tavares rattled a single into right field to score Diaz, Nate Ochoa grabbed a single and Vaquero bunted in another base knock. After Luke Dickerson hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, it was 2-0 FredNats.

With the lead, Polanco and the FredNats set their sights on history. The righty pitched a perfect sixth and seventh innings, turning his outing to 12 up, 12 down despite not having a strikeout. Then, he started the eighth. Polanco started by fishing a falling fly ball to right field, diving in front of Nick Peoples. Peoples had to sprint in, slide and spin, and reach out his twisted glove to pluck the ball off the turf and save the perfect game.

Unfortunately for Polanco, he lost focus and walked the next batter, Reece Walling on four pitches and it was no more. He proceeded to retire the next three hitters, though, still seeking a no-hitter with one out in the ninth.

That's when Yannic Walther came to the plate, sporting a 0/10 skid across the last two series. On an outside pitch, Walter reached out and flicked a looper into the left-center field gap, fluttering its way down softly for the first Mudcat hit of the night. Polanco straightened up after, securing the victory despite the tying run reaching base on a night the FredNats were picturing more.

They'd have to settle for an incredibly well-played game that put them up 1-0 in the series in one hour and 56 minutes and turn their sights to Wednesday. In game two, they'll send Alexander Meckley (2-3, 3.82) to the mound, as he looks to keep the train rolling in a 6:35 start.







Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.